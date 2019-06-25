White Hall Mayor Guy Ward conducts his last town council meeting

After three terms of being Mayor of White Hall, Guy Ward has conducted his final town council meeting.

Councilman John Michael will officially step into his new role as mayor on July 1st and being his two-year term.

Mayor Ward addressed a number of issues in his final meeting Monday night including, Fairmont Little League funding and approval to shut down the old town hall building in order to host an open house for the new building Friday, June 28.

Ward also gave his farewell address and recommendations to the next incoming council members.