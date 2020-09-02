With Kendall questionable for OU, Brown says “we’ve got a plan”

With quarterback Austin Kendall’s status up in the air for the Mountaineers’ game against Oklahoma, questions loom about how West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff will handle the quarterback position.

Kendall went down in the Mountaineers’ opening drive against Iowa State with an injury to the “chest area” after taking a hit while he was throwing. Brown sent Jack Allison out to call the signals, and he (along with the rest of the offense) struggled.

“It’s tough to go in and play when you’ve had limited reps,” Brown said after the loss. “So that’s a tough ask of him, but I thought he did some good things.”

Brown says that Kendall is questionable for the Oklahoma game, and that he has been throwing in practice this week.

Without Kendall as the solid starter heading into the weekend, questions loom about the quarterback position. While Allison is the clear number two on the depth chart released before the Iowa State game, Brown didn’t exactly come out and name a replacement in the event Kendall doesn’t play.

In fact, when he was asked about quarterback Trey Lowe, he didn’t seem too interested in discussing the topic at all.

“We put Jack in the game because I felt he gave us the best chance a week ago,” he said. “So we’ve got a plan moving forward with the quarterback position, it’s not something I want to sit up here and talk about.”

Last week’s depth chart shows the dual-threat sophomore Lowe behind Allison, but he did end up taking snaps towards the end of the ISU game.

“Trey is getting better, but we thought Jack gave us the best opportunity on Saturday,” Brown reiterated.

Ultimately, it all depends on Kendall’s status, which Brown says won’t be determined until later in the week.

“We will not play him unless he is 100 percent,” Brown said.