WVU Athletics Communications Earns Nation’s Best 13 Awards

The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Office was honored by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), capturing 13 awards for Excellence in Publications and Digital Design, including seven best in the nation awards. It is the second year in a row the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Office led the country in CoSIDA awards.

The 13 publications and digital design awards WVU received from CoSIDA are the most earned among Division I schools. Kansas State finished second with eight awards, followed by Appalachian State (seven), Kansas (six) and Missouri State (five).

Earning best in the nation awards for media guides were baseball, men’s soccer and volleyball. The men’s basketball program earned best in the nation for men’s basketball game programs, while the gymnastics poster earned top honors in the winter/spring posters category.

The WVU men’s soccer media guide and football game program cover earned top honors for best covers.

West Virginia took four second-place honors – the football program, the football poster, women’s soccer guide and golf media guide.

Earning third-place honors were the football media guide and the women’s tennis media guide.