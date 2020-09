The following are updated COVID-19 testing numbers from the West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics as of July 25. Since testing began in June, a total of 600 tests have been administered.

Total active cases = 3

Active cases in football = 1

Active cases in men’s basketball = 2

Active cases in women’s basketball = 0

Active cases in Olympic Sports = 0

Active cases among athletics staff members = 0

Total recoveries = 42