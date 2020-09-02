WVU athletics releases latest COVID-19 numbers

The following are updated COVID-19 testing numbers from the West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics as of July 17.

Since testing began in June, a total of 518 tests have been administered.

Positive test results since June total 41 with the breakdown per sport showing 28 in football, five in men’s basketball, six in women’s basketball, one in women’s soccer and one staff member.

All individuals entered self-isolation for 14 days at the time of their positive result and contact tracing was initiated.