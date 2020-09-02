Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

WVU Athletics ties record-high APR score; four teams earn perfect marks

by: Sam Coniglio

West Virginia University’s athletic teams showed off another year of academic prowess after they combined to tie a department record from a year ago.

The Mountaineers attained an Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 985, matching last year’s high score and topping the NCAA’s national average of 983. WVU’s mark is an 11-point improvement from 2015.

“Once again, our record-high score is a testament to our student-athletes, our coaching staffs and our academic support unit,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “We continue to be proud of the high level of academic success with our student-athletes and to consistently be above the national average.”

APR is aimed to measure real-time academic success and is determined based on a team’s eligibility as well as student-athlete retention on a semester-by-semester basis. Student-athletes receiving any athletic aid earns points for maintaining academic eligibility and remaining enrolled at their institution.

The rifle and golf squads were the only teams to earn a perfect score of 1,000, while tennis, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s soccer all earned scores over 990. Men’s hoops, rifle and golf were also previously honored for maintaining scores in the top ten percent of their sports for consecutive years.

“I would like to congratulate the golf and rifle programs for their perfect four-year APR scores of 1,000,” Lyons added. “We are thrilled to have golf, rifle and men’s basketball being publicly recognized by the NCAA for the top APR scores in their respective sports.”

