WVU football priority season ticket deadline June 1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 28, 2020) – With kickoff of the 2020 season now less than 100 days away, WVU football season ticket holders are reminded that the priority deadline to renew their 2020 season tickets at WVUGAME.com is Monday, June 1.

The Mountaineer Ticket Office is offering a new extended payment plan option for 2020 football season tickets. Fans who sign up through their season ticket renewal application at WVUGAME.com by June 1 can pay for their season tickets in three installments this summer. Dates for installments to be charged as part of the new payment plan will be June 15, July 15 and Aug. 17.

Fans who enroll in the extended payment plan will have their tickets delivered digitally via the email address associated with their season ticket account and will not receive printed/hard tickets for the upcoming season.

Fans are encouraged to read the Mountaineer Ticket Office FAQ at WVUsports.com/2020FAQ. Ticket renewal statements for the 2020 WVU football campaign were mailed to current season ticket holders in early March. Fans who have not previously renewed their tickets online at WVUGAME.com can find instructions in the renewal mailing. Those who have previously renewed their tickets online can log in to their account using the email address and password they used to create their online account.

In conjunction with the June 1 season ticket deadline, the Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) is also offering extended payment plan options for the MAC gift component of the season ticket transaction. MAC members are encouraged to pay their MAC gift in full by the June 1 deadline, or notify the MAC of their interest in enrolling in a payment plan. All payment plans will be run on the first business day of each month and must be completed by Sept. 1. If interested in getting your account enrolled, please contact the MAC office via email at mac@mail.wvu.edu and a MAC representative will be in contact to facilitate enrollment in a payment plan.

Renewing WVU faculty and staff members cannot renew online, but do have a payroll deduction option for season tickets and/or the MAC contribution. Faculty and staff can enroll through the season ticket information they were mailed earlier this spring.

A reminder, premium seat tickets, including field box, suites and Touchdown Terrace, are not eligible to renew online.

Fans with questions about WVU football season tickets, the extended payment plan option or the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game can contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office via email at WVUGAME@mail.wvu.edu or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME and leaving a voice mail message. Mountaineer Ticket Office employees will respond to emails and return calls as promptly as possible.