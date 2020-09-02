WVU football’s 5th Quarter Program is “All About Player Education”

Neal Brown has made it a priority to educate his student-athletes about more than just football, and this is best exemplified by his team’s 5th Quarter Program.

The program, as stated in a release from WVU Athletics, is an initiative that educates its student-athletes and continues building the culture by serving and developing total Mountaineers.

“We are here to develop young men,” Brown said. “The 5th Quarter Program is an integral part of the WVU football student-athlete experience. We want to position our players for success on the playing field and for life beyond graduation. We want to develop the whole person in the mental, physical, tactical, technical and behavioral areas of their lives.”

The program, which will be overseen by Brown and his staff, draws on already-existing partnerships with brand marketing expert Jeremy Darlow, as well as the INFLCR, which aids student-athletes in building their brands with content on social media.

The 5th Quarter Program is based on five pillars:

Character Development: WVU football student-athletes work to discover and develop their personal beliefs, habits, morals and ideals.

Leadership Development – WVU football student-athletes discover their leadership style and develop a personal leadership philosophy.

Real Life – WVU football student-athletes are educated on issues and topics they will encounter in everyday life.

Career Development – WVU football student-athletes are exposed to career paths, major exploration and practical career experience.

Social Responsibility – WVU football student-athletes positively impact society through civic engagement, social awareness and community service.

In addition, the program includes the Bridge Program, which aims to introduce student-athletes to the college experience when they arrive to WVU, as well as to the real world when they finally finish their college experience.

“Football has given these student-athletes a valuable opportunity that is not afforded to everybody, but it is up to them what they do with it,” Brown said. “We are coaching them on the field to develop their physical skills within the team. With the 5th Quarter program, we are going to give them the tools and knowledge to build their confidence in a variety of areas while they earn their degrees. We are hopeful that the end result will allow them to be successful, productive and valuable alumni once they leave Morgantown.”