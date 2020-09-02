WVU hoops routs Madrid All-Stars; Huggins says lots to be desired

West Virginia basketball officially tipped off the basketball side of their Spanish tour with a 97-69 victory over the Madrid All-Stars.

The scoreline may be impressive to some, but for Bob Huggins, he still sees much room for improvement:

Emmitt Matthews Jr., who has been called by Huggins the “most improved” player on this year’s squad, led the scoring for the Mountaineers with 17 points. He would also add 7 rebounds and a trio of assists.

“We can make shots,” coach Bob Huggins said. “We have some shot makers who can score the ball. We can’t survive on hopefully 40 games on making shots. We have to be able to stop people, get second chances and you can’t kill yourself by throwing the ball away.

“I thought Deuce McBride was really good. He gives us size at the guard position, he gives us strength and toughness that we haven’t had in a while. He’s got an opportunity, I think, to be a special kind of guy.”

Miles McBride, or “Deuce,” made his first appearance for the Mountaineers, chipping in 14 points. Three other players entered double figures as well — Chase Harler (14 points), Sean McNeil (11 points) and Derek Culver (10 points).

Next up for the Mountaineers, they will head to Valencia where they will take on CC Basketball Academy at 1:30 p.m. E.T., and it will be live streamed by FloSports.