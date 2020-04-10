WVU hosts virtual town hall meeting on supporting youth during COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University hosted a virtual town hall meeting to discuss tips on how to support youth during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Multiple speakers joined the virtual meeting to share ways to help students and student athletes who are feeling lost during this stay at home order.

WVU Football assistant coach Travis Trickett joined the webinar and discussed how the coaching staff is keeping connected with their athletes.

“The biggest thing for us is the health and wellness of our guys. We check in with our guys everyday, we make sure to do face to face communication everyday Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. with our guys and the first thing we do is a health and wellness check. We let each guy go around and talk about where they’re at, where they’re staying hows everything going. We do that not only for the physical health and wellness but also the mental health and wellness. That’s a big part right now because now people are dealing with different dynamics,” Trickett said.

Trickett also explained the importance of establishing structure during this time. He emphasized keeping athletes busy and providing similar structure that they’re used to on campus.

To view the entire virtual town hall meeting, click here.