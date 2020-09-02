Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

WVU lands Arizona grad transfer Fields

by: Nick Farrell

One of the top graduate transfers in the nation is bound for Morgantown. 

Tony Fields II, a senior linebacker from Las Vegas, Nevada, announced his commitment to WVU Monday night on Twitter:

Fields departs from Arizona, where he was a three-year starter and started in all 37 games across the last three seasons. He also earned freshman All-America honors from ESPN.com and 247 Sports in 2017. 

Last season, Fields recorded 94 total tackles, second highest among Wildcat defenders. During his freshman All-America season, he led Arizona with a career-high 104 total stops. 

Fields is the second Arizona transfer to wind up in Morgantown this offseason: safety Scottie Young also committed to WVU in May. 

https://twitter.com/_scottieoo/status/1261708824097943553?s=20

Fields has one year of eligibility remaining.  

