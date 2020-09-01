WVU makes “sacrifices” for safe start, but still weighs options for attendance at future home football games

As most Mountaineer football fans eagerly await the start of a new and unique regular season, athletic administrators at WVU are already focused on the end.

Their goal, according to senior associate athletic director Matt Wells, is to ensure student-athletes and coaches in fall sports can complete their seasons safely.

That’s part of the reason why WVU will not allow fans into the stadium for the Sept. 12 football opener against Eastern Kentucky: administrators want guarantee a safe start to the season, but they also believe it could be a necessary sacrifice that allows the Mountaineers to move forward with their season.

“Everyone’s focused on no fans for Sept. 12, what are you gonna do for Oct. 3? Well, we’re doing our best to keep the student-athletes and the staff — football coaches primarily — protected so that there’s no outbreaks so they can continue to play each game and make it to the end of the season,” Wells said. “We all want Mountaineer football to be back and up and running, but if we have to make some sacrifices like not attend as many games or not attend games at all, but still have a chance to follow the Mountaineers, I think it’s worth it.”

Administrators from WVU Athletics have worked with state and local elected officials and health officials throughout this process, and came to the conclusion that no fans would be permitted to attend West Virginia’s home opener.

Some medical experts, including Dr. Clay Marsh, executive dean for health sciences at WVU, say even a reduced capacity football game — complete with tailgating and other game day staples — could lead to a “superspreader” event. That would spark negative repercussions throughout the community.

“That could actually start a superspreader event, which could end up resulting in no more football, no more university, and so that’s what we’re really worried about,” Marsh told West Virginia Illustrated last week.

But WVU is still weighing its options for the conference home opener and beyond. Wells said WVU could allow up to 15,000 fans — roughly 25 percent capacity at Milan Puskar Stadium — to attend the Oct. 3 home game against Baylor if it is deemed safe by state and local officials. Before making that decision, WVU Athletics will continue to monitor coronavirus data from the campus and surrounding community.

There’s also a financial element to this dilemma: WVU Athletics stands to lose millions in stadium revenue for every home game played without fans. In addition, local businesses will lose money if they can’t capitalize on football home games, which generated an estimated $44.3 million in visitor spending in Monongalia County in 2017-18, according to a study published last year by Tripp Umbach.

Wells said local business leaders have been supportive of decisions made by WVU Athletics thus far, but the department is still weighing those financial ramifications for the near future.

“It’s trying to find that balance between being responsible and trying to protect those revenue streams for the athletic department and the university and the local community, but also not create unnecessary risk and potential negative outcomes for the same community,” Wells said.

These decisions related to fan attendance at football games are “complicated,” according to Wells. That’s why WVU hasn’t set a date for when it will announce the attendance decision for the Baylor game, but Wells expects a decision will be made in the coming weeks.

“There are a lot of tentacles to this, and a lot of impacts and unintended consequences to every decision that gets made, so you’re trying to take all that into account and navigate through it and make the best decision that you can,” Wells said. “I think we did for the Sept. 12 game, and we’ll continue to work in that direction for Oct. 3 and beyond.”