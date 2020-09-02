WVU men’s and women’s basketball begin summer preparations

Both West Virginia basketball teams have officially made it back on the court for the first time since the cancellations of the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments in March.

The men’s hoops team was originally slated to begin its workouts on July 6, but they were postponed 14 days after five players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The women’s team was also planned to begin preparations the same day, but were forced to postpone after six of their student-athletes tested positive.

Bob Huggins’s squad boasts 10 returners for the 2020-21 season, including four starters. The Mountaineers will begin working with three new additions — Kedrian Johnson, Isaiah Cottrell and Taj Thweatt — for the first time since their signings earlier this year.

Basketball workouts begin today!!



Let's roll out the carpet and welcome Kedrian Johnson to WVU! pic.twitter.com/SPg9YzWKa9 — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) July 20, 2020

The women’s team is also returning four of their starters, but will debut several newcomers including a quartet of transfers.

Upon their return, both coaches and players expressed their excitement on social media, like men’s assistant coach Erik Martin.