WVU men’s hoops to participate in second annual Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn

West Virginia men’s basketball will return to the Big Apple next season for the second annual Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center on December 13.

The showcase features a quadruple-header, including the Mountaineers’ contest against Purdue, along with Penn State vs. Florida, Stanford vs. Georgia Tech and Army vs. Princeton. This will be WVU’s ninth meeting with the Boilermakers and their first since the 2013-14 season. The series favors Purdue, 7-1.

“We are certainly looking forward to participating in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in New York against Purdue. I have a lot of respect for [Purdue coach Matt Painter] and the job he has done at Purdue,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “Since I’ve been at West Virginia, we have played Purdue four times and another three times in closed scrimmages. Anytime you have the opportunity to play a team like Purdue and the opportunity to play in a special non-conference event, you jump on it.”

West Virginia vs. Purdue



Sunday, Dec. 13



Barclays Center



The Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational has been officially announced by @Hoophall #BHOFInvitationalhttps://t.co/4F5g1o5H9u pic.twitter.com/dnmRqiMOJn — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) June 17, 2020

The Mountaineers took a trip to New York City last season, falling to former Big East foe St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

“We love playing in New York and our fans love when we play in New York,” Huggins added. “We’re happy to be a part of this event and for the continued exposure for our basketball program.”