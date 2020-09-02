Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

WVU names winners of Iron Mountaineer, Nickolich awards

Uncategorized

by: Nick Farrell

Posted: / Updated:

WVU football normally announces its Iron Mountaineer and Nickolich Award winners during the annual Gold-Blue Game, but during this unusual college football offseason, head coach Neal Brown announced the winners of those awards during his video conference Wednesday. 

Each year, the football program recognizes its standouts in the weight room with the Iron Mountaineer designation, while the Nickolich Award is given to the team’s most outstanding walk-on. 

The winners of these awards are listed below: 

Iron Mountaineer:

Dante Bonamico (r-Sr. safety / Bridgeport, W.Va.)

James Gmiter (r-So. offensive lineman / Bethel Park, Pa.) 

Noah Guzman (Jr. safety / Whittier, Calif.)

Bryce Wheaton (r-So. wide receiver, Fuquay-Varina, N.C.)

Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award: 

Osman Kamara (r-Sr. safety / Harrisburg, Pa.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories