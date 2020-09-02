WVU names winners of Iron Mountaineer, Nickolich awards

WVU football normally announces its Iron Mountaineer and Nickolich Award winners during the annual Gold-Blue Game, but during this unusual college football offseason, head coach Neal Brown announced the winners of those awards during his video conference Wednesday.

Each year, the football program recognizes its standouts in the weight room with the Iron Mountaineer designation, while the Nickolich Award is given to the team’s most outstanding walk-on.

The winners of these awards are listed below:

Iron Mountaineer:

Dante Bonamico (r-Sr. safety / Bridgeport, W.Va.)

James Gmiter (r-So. offensive lineman / Bethel Park, Pa.)

Noah Guzman (Jr. safety / Whittier, Calif.)

Bryce Wheaton (r-So. wide receiver, Fuquay-Varina, N.C.)

Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award:

Osman Kamara (r-Sr. safety / Harrisburg, Pa.)