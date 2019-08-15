Valley Healthcare

Scroll to the bottom of the page for more videos from Valley Health System.

CRISIS RESIDENTIAL UNIT

Valley’s Crisis Residential Unit is located in Morgantown, WV. It is an acute, short-term program designed to provide treatment to people experiencing a crisis episode and exhibiting psychiatric signs and symptoms, and / or withdrawal management. Valley also provides alcohol and drug detoxification services that are overseen by a physician. This program is intended for patients whose conditions can be stabilized without the need for a hospital setting. Services are also available to those who require additional care after crisis intervention. The Crisis Residential Unit provides the following: · Daily psychiatric review and examination · Ongoing medication evaluation and management/withdrawal · Intensive one-to-one supervision when ordered The typical length of stay ranges from 5-7 days, but the length can vary depending on the treatment plan. For Referrals: 304-225-2280

MEDICATION ASSISTED TREATMENT

Suffering from opioid addiction and need help? At Valley we offer Office Based Medication Assisted Treatment Services (Suboxone, Vivitrol and Naltrexone) to aid in treating this disease in conjunction with evidenced based therapeutic interventions. From the onset of treatment our team works to provide stabilization from withdrawal and cravings to allow the individual to focus and participate in therapy that aids in skill development to foster the recovery process. We use a whole team approach, utilizing services to address basic client needs as well as support through the process with recovery coaches. To learn more, contact us today. For Referrals: 800-232-0020



1. Alcohol

2. Drinking

3. Blackouts

4. 40 Million