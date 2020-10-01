Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer involved shooting
‘Not all wounds are visible’: Dog helps veteran cope with PTSD
Video
2 people from Mississippi charged after officers find drugs, paraphernalia in their vehicle during routine traffic stop in Bridgeport
Barbour County Schools virtual for at least remainder of this week
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
2 people from Mississippi charged after officers find drugs, paraphernalia in their vehicle during routine traffic stop in Bridgeport
Top Stories
Barbour County Schools virtual for at least remainder of this week
Upshur County Schools provides update on COVID-19; 2 students currently positive
WV DHHR confirms 176 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths, including 1 Marion Co. resident, on Thursday
PACE Enterprise hosts ‘Helping Hands Award’ ceremony
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Humpday Deals
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Fairmont citizens file recall petition on Kennedy and Bledsoe
Video
Fairmont Senior High School lacrosse team begins “healthy food fundraiser”
Video
After 39 years, Marion County swears in new clerk
Video
‘Feast of Seven Fishes’ mural coming to downtown Fairmont
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Veterans Voices
‘Not all wounds are visible’: Dog helps veteran cope with PTSD
Video
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV DHHR confirms 176 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths, including 1 Marion Co. resident, on Thursday
2 people from Mississippi charged after officers find drugs, paraphernalia in their vehicle during routine traffic stop in Bridgeport
Upshur County Schools provides update on COVID-19; 2 students currently positive
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Fairmont Medical Center officials share future plans for the Marion County Facility
Video
Restaurant Road Trip: Top Dog Diner
Video
Stimulus checks: Any chance we get $1,200 direct payments in October?
Video
Barbour County Schools virtual for at least remainder of this week
Gov. Justice announces WV now has 350 COVID-19 deaths, compares death data to surrounding states
Video
Titans home game against Steelers to be rescheduled for later in the season
Video