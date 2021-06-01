WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

WBOY partners with Project Hope

This year, for our annual Founder’s Day of Caring, we are holding a donation drive for HOPE Inc. Viewers who would like to participate can drop off items from the organization’s wish list to any Little General store in Morgantown, Fairmont, Farmington, Clarksburg, Weston, Grafton, or Flatwoods. Drop off dates begin June 1, 2021 and run until June 17, 2021.

HOPE Inc. is a private, nonprofit United Way agency which offers shelter and confidential supportive services to victims of sexual assault or domestic violence and their families. HOPE Inc. offers a 24 hour hotline advocacy, emergency shelter, supportive services, professional counseling, community education, children’s programs, volunteer opportunities and support groups to victims of domestic violence or sexual assault within our community.

HOPE Inc. Wish List

Pillows

Sheets (twin & full)

Crib Sheets

Bath Towels

Wash Cloths

Shampoo

Conditioner

Ethnic Hair Care Products

Baby Shampoo

Body Wash

Body Lotion

Deodorant

Shaving Cream

Razors

Hair Brushes

Women’s Underwear

Women’s Socks

Bras

Sports Bras

Children’s Underwear (girl & boy) Children’s Socks

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Baby Bottles

Sippy Cups

Baby Monitors

Batteries

Cleaning Supplies (mops, cleaning solutions, dish soap, etc.)

Laundry Detergent

Dryer Sheets

Fabric Softener

Hand Soap

Paper Products

Makeup Products

Large Totes

Food Items

School Supplies

Craft Supplies

Bookshelves

If you wish to donate any items on the Wish List — Please drop items off at one of the following locations:

If you wish to make a monetary donation, please contact HOPE Inc. directly at (304) 367-1100 or email Michele McCord, Executive Director for HOPE Inc., at mmccord@hopeincwv.org.