WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

WBOY partners with Project Hope
This year, for our annual Founder’s Day of Caring, we are holding a donation drive for HOPE Inc. Viewers who would like to participate can drop off items from the organization’s wish list to any Little General store in Morgantown, Fairmont, Farmington, Clarksburg, Weston, Grafton, or Flatwoods. Drop off dates begin June 1, 2021 and run until June 17, 2021.
HOPE Inc. is a private, nonprofit United Way agency which offers shelter and confidential supportive services to victims of sexual assault or domestic violence and their families. HOPE Inc. offers a 24 hour hotline advocacy, emergency shelter, supportive services, professional counseling, community education, children’s programs, volunteer opportunities and support groups to victims of domestic violence or sexual assault within our community.
HOPE Inc. Wish List
- Pillows
- Sheets (twin & full)
- Crib Sheets
- Bath Towels
- Wash Cloths
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Ethnic Hair Care Products
- Baby Shampoo
- Body Wash
- Body Lotion
- Deodorant
- Shaving Cream
- Razors
- Hair Brushes
- Women’s Underwear
- Women’s Socks
- Bras
- Sports Bras
- Children’s Underwear (girl & boy)
- Children’s Socks
- Diapers
- Baby Wipes
- Baby Bottles
- Sippy Cups
- Baby Monitors
- Batteries
- Cleaning Supplies (mops, cleaning solutions, dish soap, etc.)
- Laundry Detergent
- Dryer Sheets
- Fabric Softener
- Hand Soap
- Paper Products
- Makeup Products
- Large Totes
- Food Items
- School Supplies
- Craft Supplies
- Bookshelves
If you wish to donate any items on the Wish List — Please drop items off at one of the following locations:
If you wish to make a monetary donation, please contact HOPE Inc. directly at (304) 367-1100 or email Michele McCord, Executive Director for HOPE Inc., at mmccord@hopeincwv.org.