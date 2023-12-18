CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first widespread snow across north central West Virginia is expected to fall starting Monday.

The National Weather Service offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania predict that up to a foot of snow could fall in West Virginia’s high elevations, and that low elevations could see between 1-3 inches.

A Winter Weather Warning is in effect starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 for Upshur, Randolph, Webster, Tucker and Nicholas counties as well as parts of Preston, Pocahontas, Fayette and Grant counties. In those areas, between 6-13 inches of snow is predicted, with driving conditions expected to be “difficult to impossible,” according to the NWS.

During the same time, Barbour, Lewis and Braxton counties, as well as several more southern counties and parts of Monongalia and Preston counties, are under a Winter Weather Advisory. The NWS predicts that these areas will see between 2-5 inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour.

These weather alerts are in effect until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and the StormTracker 12 weather team predicts that snow in those areas will begin accumulating during the day on Monday.

Snow predictions from 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 (Courtesy: NWS Pittsburgh) Snow predictions from 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 (Courtesy: NWS Charleston)

Areas closer to and west of Interstate 79 might see snowflakes during the day on Monday but will probably not see much snow stick on the ground and roads until after dark on Monday evening when temperatures drop. Harrison, Taylor, Marion, Doddridge, Gilmer and Ritchie counties, as well as the remainder of Monongalia County, will see between 1-3 inches of accumulation overnight into Tuesday.

For the most up-to-date information on local weather, follow StormTracker 12 on Facebook and download the StormTracker 12 weather app.

For the most up-to-date information of school closings in north central West Virginia, keep an eye on the Snowbird School Closing page on our website.