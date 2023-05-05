CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Parts of West Virginia saw an unusually late snow in May, and some places even saw record breaking amounts.

Canaan Heights in Tucker County and Snowshoe in Pocahontas County both have already surpassed the record snowfall for May in only the first week. Canaan Heights saw a total of 20.3 inches of snow from May 1 to 3, and Snowshoe saw 16 inches.

Record-breaking snow totals for May 2023; totals are as of May 5

Keep in mind that these are snowfall totals, not accumulation totals; some snow did melt but places still saw more than a foot of snow accumulation.

Snow in Snowshoe on May 3, 2023 (Courtesy: Snowshoe Mountain) Courtesy of Jeremy Cutlip in Pocahontas County

Although the record was broken early in the month, the totals are not expected to change. On Thursday, StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Khalil McIver said that winter is officially over. “Yes. Definitely, yes,” he said during the 6 a.m. news.