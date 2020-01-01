2019: The Warmest Year on Record

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – We had lots of ups and downs in the world of weather over the past 365 days.

From the Harman flooding to drought and burn restrictions throughout the Mountain State, 2019 brought lots of interesting weather for us here in north-central West Virginia.

Across the region, the driest month of the previous year was in September. This was the driest September of recent memory not just in Clarksburg, but in Elkins as well; this has been confirmed by the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Charleston.

The wettest day of last year was on July 17th with 1.49″ of rain falling on that day in Clarksburg. In Elkins, nearly 2 inches of rain fell – 1.98″ to be exact – on August 23rd making it the wettest day of 2019 in the higher elevations.

The coldest day of the year in Clarksburg was on the morning of January 31st when the city’s weather station at North-Central West Virginia Airport reached -6° Fahrenheit. In Elkins, the coldest day of the year was also on the morning of January 31st when the city reached a frigid measurement of -13° Fahrenheit.

The warmest days in Clarksburg were both in September – on the 11th and the 13th – where the high temperature peaked at 95° Fahrenheit. In Elkins, the warmest days of the month were both in July – on the 20th and the 21st – where the high temperature was at 92° Fahrenheit.

Clarksburg and Elkins weren’t just warm on those days, however. They were warm all year long.

So warm in fact, that 2019 was the WARMEST YEAR ON RECORD in both Clarksburg and Elkins.

In 2019, the average temperature (or the mean of the daily high and low temperatures throughout the year) was 53.5° in Elkins – more than three degrees warmer than average. The old record was set back in 1921 with an annual average temperature of 1921. Seven out of the warmest 12 years on record in Elkins have been since the new millennium with six of them being in the 2010s.

Clarksburg also saw record warmth in 2019.

In 2019, the average annual temperature in Clarksburg was 56.6° – over a full degree warmer than 2018 which previously held the record for the warmest year. Eight out of the ten warmest years on record have been since the year 2000 with six of them being in the 2010s.

Morgantown was still warm in the last year, but it was not record-breaking.

The University City reached an average temperature of 55.3° in 2019 – making it the fourth-warmest year on record. The warmest year on record was only a few short years ago back in 2016 with an average temperature of 56.1°. Five out of the ten warmest years in recorded history were in the 2010s for Morgantown whereas two of the warmest years were in the 1800s.

According to climate research, trends are warming here in the Mountain State.

Courtesy: Climate Central

Since the 1970s, temperatures throughout north-central West Virginia have increased by more than one degree Fahrenheit.

Courtesy: Climate Central

Around the globe, temperatures have warmed by nearly 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1960s with even more warming for the United States.

Courtesy: Climate Central

Since the 1900s, average temperatures throughout the country have increased by almost three degrees. Researchers at Climate Central state that “if this trend continues, it won’t take long to blow past the Paris Agreement’s limits of 1.5-2°C (2.9-3.8°F) above preindustrial levels.”