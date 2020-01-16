2019 was the second-warmest year on record

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The numbers are in for 2019 and it was a warm one!

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), 2019 was the second- hottest year on Earth since records began being kept.

The warmest year on record was 2016. The past five years, from 2015 through 2019, were the five warmest years ever recorded.

This continues the growing warmth trend as the top seven hottest years on record were during the last decade.

Temperature anomalies (the difference between the actual temperature and its average) throughout the 2010s were greater than or equal to 1 degree Celsius above average.

According to NOAA and Climate Central, the 2010s were the warmest decade on record. Temperatures have risen an average of 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit per decade.