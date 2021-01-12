2020 Climate Review: 6th warmest and 7th wettest year on record for West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The final numbers are in, and 2020 ended as the 6th warmest and 7th wettest year on record for the state of West Virginia.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or “NOAA,” released their annual National Climate Report for 2020 Tuesday afternoon; the report highlights the state of the climate for not just West Virginia, but for the entire country.

CREDIT: NOAA

In the report, the contiguous United States ranked 5th warmest on record in 2020, while precipitation numbers varied by region. The southeast region of the US received well above-average precipitation, while much of the northeast was either near or below-below average.

This was evident in the Mountain State as well, as the southern half of the state received above average precipitation. Morgantown was below average and was under drought conditions for much of the year.

Last year, all three of north-central West Virginia’s climate locations – Clarksburg, Elkins, and Morgantown – ranked in the top 10 for warmest temperatures on record. Clarksburg and Elkins experienced their 2nd warmest years on record, second only to 2019. July of 2020 was also the warmest month on record for Clarksburg and Elkins.

The hot temperatures in Elkins persisted for the majority of summer, setting a record for the longest streak of 80 degree days that lasted from June 26th through July 30th. You can read more on the July warmth here: https://www.wboy.com/weather/clarksburg-elkins-experience-warmest-july-on-record/

While Clarksburg was around average and Morgantown was even below average for precipitation, Elkins experienced its 10th wettest year on record with 56.51 inches.

You can find the full NOAA National Climate Report for 2020 here: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/news/national-climate-202012

