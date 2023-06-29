CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new month means a new full moon with wacky name meanings, but this moon is special as it marks the first Supermoon of 2023.

For those who don’t know, a supermoon is defined by NASA as when the Moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the Moon is full. This makes it look far bigger and brighter than your average full moon.

Contrary to your typical evening or late-night full moon, July’s Supermoon will be at its fullest on July 3 at 7:39 a.m., right after sunrise. Due to this being in the morning, the peak viewing time for stargazers will be the evening prior, just after sunset on July 2 when the moon rises into the sky. Keep your eyes turned to the southeast for this one!

July’s full moon is also known to some as the Buck Moon. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this name comes from the fact that male deer’s antlers, aka bucks, are growing their antlers the most during this time of year. Bucks typically shed and regrow their antlers every year, usually growing a larger pair each time.

Other names for July’s full moon include the Feather Molting Moon from the Cree people and the Salmon Moon from the Tlingit people which comes from the time of year when fish returned to their area and were ready for harvest.

Several names derived from plants also can be used to refer to July’s moon including:

Berry Moon (Anishinaabe)

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe (Dakota)

Month of the Ripe Corn (Cherokee)

Raspberry Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe)

One of the most dramatic alternate names for July’s moon would have to be the Thunder Moon from the Western Abenaki people which refers to the large amount of thunderstorms in the mid-summer season.