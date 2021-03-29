70s to snow? Roller coaster forecast possible for Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a beautiful day was had across West Virginia, the Wild and Wonderful will experience three seasons in three consecutive days.

Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine across the region as an area of high pressure continues to give north-central West Virginia clear skies.

This will warm temperatures into the 70s thanks to the pull of that high.

The high pressure, plus the warming in front of an impending cold front Wednesday will give us temperatures about 15-20 degrees above what we typically see for this time of year.

Rain to wrap up March

The front moves in for our soggy Hump Day with showers and downpours starting Wednesday morning.

A few downpours are possible as the system weakens Wednesday afternoon and evening with lingering rain showers.

Due to the heavy periods of rain, a decent amount of precipitation is expected to finish off the month of March.

Up to an inch of rain or more, thanks to locally higher amounts, is expected in north-central West Virginia Wednesday.

Minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas, along creeks, streams, and rivers, and in urban areas with backed-up drainage systems.

Snow to start April? Not an April Fool’s joke

As colder air swoops into West Virginia behind the rain and its associated cold front, lingering moisture will possibly turn to snow from rain.

This cold, plus the lingering moisture will produce the right ingredients for a snow chance Thursday to kick off the month of April.

Frigid, Canadian air will bring an Arctic chill with possible low temperatures in the teens and 20s Thursday morning.

That is when we will likely see the heaviest rounds of snow; the majority of the wintry precipitation will fade throughout the day, but upslope snow showers are possible into the foothills and mountains through the rest of our Thursday and even into early Friday for the highest elevations.

There is still plenty of uncertainty for the snow to stick due to lingering warmth on the surface and pavement as well as the timing of the cold air. Odds are, though, that a few flakes will possibly fly early Thursday morning. We will talk potential snowfall amounts as the system draws nearer.

