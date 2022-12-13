The low pressure system out to the west that will move into our area Wednesday – WBOY Image

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A powerful storm system currently out in the Midwest will be bringing active weather to north central West Virginia Wednesday and Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Garrett County, Maryland and quite a few counties toward the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. This is in effect Wednesday evening through the overnight hours late Thursday.

This means that conditions that could produce heavy winter precipitation and may significantly impact these areas. However, they won’t be seeing any sleet, snow or freezing rain at first. During the afternoon hours of Wednesday rain showers will be seen first in the lowlands. As the storm gets closer, more widespread rain will be seen overnight. As far as impacts are it is mountainous areas that are of primary concern.

It is during this time period overnight into Thursday morning that we may start to see some mixed precipitation or freezing rain in higher elevations. Winds primarily out of the east will trap colder air against mountains allowing for these conditions. This is also known as “cold-air damming.”

With freezing rain, roads could be rather hazardous and make the commute difficult. Ice accumulations could be around a quarter of an inch though locally higher amounts are possible. There could even be downed vegetation and power lines that could lead to power outages in certain areas.

Winds will also begin to pick up out of the southeast and gust upwards of around 30 miles per hour. Greater gusts are possible toward the most southern reaches of our viewing area. Rain will be mainly seen across the lowlands and totals will be around three-quarters of an inch, no flooding impacts are expected at this moment in time.

By the morning of Friday, most of the activity will have exited the region with the exception of a few lingering showers or a few snowflakes in the mountains. Colder air will follow with temperatures in the 30s and possibly a few flakes around the region. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. As always the StormTracker 12 team will keep you updated should anything change.

