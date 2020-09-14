A night for the migrating birds

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The transition between Summer and Autumn is often full of football, pumpkin spice, apple cider, and…birds?

According to Birdcast, thousands of birds from Appalachia, as well as the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley, will migrate tonight into tomorrow.

The birds will follow a north-to-south pattern thanks to an area of high pressure clearing the sky of cloud cover into Tuesday.

It will also give the birds a clear flight path along the tailwind of this high pressure pushing the birds southward and bound before tropical moisture moves in.

Tuesday night into Wednesday will see a weaker high pressure as the system begins to move out.

As conditions remain stagnant, a weaker intensity of migration will move out of West Virginia for native birds and birds of prey to the Mountain State.

Incoming moisture from Hurricane Sally will give north-central West Virginia a lesser chance of migrating birds as they will be going around the storm.

Van Doren, B. M and Horton, K. G. 2020. BirdCast, migration forecast map; 14 Sep 2020 at 12:00 UTC. Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Colorado State University. birdcast.info/live-migration-maps. 14 Sep 2020.

