A night for the migrating birds

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The transition between Summer and Autumn is often full of football, pumpkin spice, apple cider, and…birds?

According to Birdcast, thousands of birds from Appalachia, as well as the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley, will migrate tonight into tomorrow.

The birds will follow a north-to-south pattern thanks to an area of high pressure clearing the sky of cloud cover into Tuesday.

It will also give the birds a clear flight path along the tailwind of this high pressure pushing the birds southward and bound before tropical moisture moves in.

Tuesday night into Wednesday will see a weaker high pressure as the system begins to move out.

As conditions remain stagnant, a weaker intensity of migration will move out of West Virginia for native birds and birds of prey to the Mountain State.

Incoming moisture from Hurricane Sally will give north-central West Virginia a lesser chance of migrating birds as they will be going around the storm.

For the latest updates, follow the StormTracker 12 weather team on Facebook, Twitter, and on www.wboy.com/weather.