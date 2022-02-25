CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Between snow and rain, much of north-central West Virginia will likely see above-average rainfall to wrap up February 2022.

This was after much of north-central West Virginia saw anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain Thursday and Friday.



Rainfall estimates and reports in north-central West Virginia Thursday and Friday (WBOY)

HOW MUCH RAIN?

For the second consecutive month, Clarksburg and Elkins are seeing above average rainfall.

As of February 25th, 3.67 inches of rain was measured at Clarksburg Benedum Airport. The average rainfall for the month of February as of February 25, 2022 is 2.81 inches.

February rain so far vs. average February rain (WBOY)

Elkins measured 3.63 inches of rain as of February 25 with an average of 2.89 inches of rain.

Morgantown, on the other hand, has seen just less than average rainfall so far this month. The average rainfall in Morgantown as of February 25 was 2.48 inches; this is compared to the 2.39 which has fallen from the sky in Morgantown from February 1-25.

With mainly dry conditions in the forecast for the rest of February, this will likely be the last of the rainfall across north-central West Virginia.

