CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Showers and strong thunderstorms are possible in the Mountain State Wednesday and Thursday.

Severe weather threats Wednesday (WBOY)

Severe weather threats Wednesday and Thursday (WBOY) Severe weather threats Wednesday and Thursday (WBOY)

The greatest threats to the area are heavy rain and strong wind gusts as a system of strong storms push through in rounds Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday morning’s weather prediction (WBOY)

Strong wind gusts are possible Wednesday afternoon (WBOY)

Gusts up to 30-40 mph are possible Wednesday afternoon, and again on Thursday. This could produce isolated power outages, property damage, and downed tree limbs.

Stay up to date on the latest weather alerts: Subscribe to our daily and breaking weather newsletters ❄

With the several rounds of rain expected, a decent amount of rainfall is possible through the end of the week.

Expected rainfall through midnight Friday (WBOY)

Up to an inch or two of rain is expected through the overnight hours on Thursday through Friday. This could cause some areas of flooding in low-lying areas, as well as near creeks, streams, and rivers.

—

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!