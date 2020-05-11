After a cold start to May, a big warm up is on the way

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It is no secret that the start to the month of May as been a cold one across north-central West Virginia. Saturday was one of the coldest days in May on record for a few local spots.





With a high temperature of 43 degrees, Morgantown had it’s third coldest day in May on record. Clarksburg wasn’t far behind as a high temperature of only 47 degrees was recorded, marking the sixth coldest day in May on record.

While Sunday brought warmer temperatures, areas were still below seasonal averages for the seventh straight day. In Clarksburg only May 2nd and 3rd have recorded temperatures above the monthly average.

Temperatures will remain well below average for the start of the coming week, but things quickly change by the time mid-week rolls around. A warmer, partly sunny day is in the forecast for Wednesday which will bring will be sign of things to come.





The upper level pattern that has brought the Mountain State colder temperatures to start the month of May will move out starting mid-week. Upper level conditions favorable for warmer, above average temperatures will start to set in as we head into the end of the work week and weekend.

With 80 degree temperatures in the forecast for Clarksburg heading into the weekend, we could potentially add to a short list of 80 degree days recorded so far to start 2020. The city of Clarksburg has only reached 80 degrees three times so far to start the year, with the warmest day being back on March 28th when it was 86 degrees.

With one final shot of cold air in the forecast to start the week, we could finally see an end to the streak of chilly weather. Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team throughout the week for updates.