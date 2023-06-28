West Virginia is now under a burn ban and Air Quality Advisory. Click here for more information.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has cast a haze and poor air quality across northern West Virginia.

According to the U.S. Air Quality Index, as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, northern, western, and central West Virginia are all considered “unhealthy.” This means that people should avoid being outside for extended periods of time, especially people with underlying respiratory conditions like COPD or asthma. Those who are being active outdoors may see effects.

Air quality in West Virginia as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (WBOY)

Part of north central West Virginia and the Northern Panhandle, including Clarksburg and Morgantown, have air quality that is considered “very unhealthy.” This means that widespread effects are expected among the general population, and sensitive groups could see serious effects, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Values above 150 are considered unhealthy for the general public.

People should avoid being outside if possible on Wednesday, especially for extended periods of time.

StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Khalil McIver predicts that the smoke haze could get worse early Wednesday afternoon but will begin to clear out Wednesday evening. The smoke should be out of the “moderate” level in West Virginia by Thursday afternoon, according to predictions.

Spoke predictor for 4 p.m. on Wednesday

Smoke predictor for 10 p.m. on Wednesday

Smoke predictor for 5 p.m. on Thursday

Detroit, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis are also seeing very unhealthy or worse air quality from the fires on Wednesday.

Hazy over Morgantown, West Virginia on June 28 (Courtesy: Jack Green)