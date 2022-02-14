CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Cupid’s arrow wasn’t the only thing that froze on this very cold Valentine’s Day across north-central West Virginia.

RECORD COLD ON VALENTINE’S DAY?

After starting off Monday morning with a low temperature of 14 degrees, cuddles and fuzzy blankets were traded for warm cups of coffee and hot chocolate as temperatures slowly rose to an afternoon high temperature of 24 degrees.

The warmth didn’t even come close to freezing as Monday’s high temperature was a staggering 21 degrees below the average high of 45 degrees.

This made Valentine’s Day 2022 the 2nd-coldest Valentine’s Day on record in Clarksburg. The record minimum high temperature for the coldest Valentine’s Day on record in Clarksburg was set in 2016 with a high of 15 degrees, per the National Weather Service.

Elkins saw its third-coldest Valentine’s Day on record on February 14, 2022 with an observed high temperature of 21 degrees. It was tied with 1960 for the three spot. The second-coldest Valentine’s Day was in 1971 with a high temperature of 20 degrees. The coldest Valentine’s Day in Elkins was back in 1943 with a high of 11 degrees.

Morgantown measured its 2nd-coldest Valentine’s Day on record with a high Monday of 26 degrees. This was four degrees lower than the record minimum high temperature of 22 degrees. That was the high temperature on Valentine’s Day in 2016, 1971, and 1960 – making those dates tied for the coldest Valentine’s Day on record in the University City.

WARMTH ON THE WAY

After this spell of cold Valentine’s Day, warmer weather is on the way for the rest of our week.

Temperatures will be around average Tuesday with a high of 44 degrees.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be well-above the average high temperature of 46 degrees with highs in the lower-to-middle 60s. We’ll experience another dip at the end of the workweek before more warmth into the weekend and the beginning of next week.

