An active and cold February comes to an end – February Climate Review

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Temperatures were below average and the pattern was very active during the month of February across north-central West Virginia.

All three area climate location, Clarksburg, Elkins, and Morgantown, were below the monthly average temperature. Clarksburg was the furthest below average at 31.9 degrees, just over two degrees below average. Elkins surprisingly had the same average temperature as Clarksburg at 31.9 which was around one degree below average. Morgantown was our “warmest” spot at 32.1 degrees, two degrees below average.

In terms of snowfall, we were right around the February average. The now infamous “warm-wedge” resulted in lower snowfall totals than we could’ve ended up with given how active our pattern was for the month. Clarksburg ended the month with 12.8″ of snow, Elkins with 18.6″, and Morgantown with 15.1″.

12.8 inches of snow for Clarksburg brought the season total to 24.3 inches, which is much more the total from the 2019-2020 winter total of 5.5 inches. 5.5 inches was the third lowest snowfall total on record for Clarksburg.

Ice on trees in Morgantown – February 15th (Credit: Derek Bonner)

Though we didn’t see large amounts of snowfall during the month, it was active in terms of systems that impacted the area. The mid-February ice storm that brought minimal ice accumulation in north-central West Virginia, had widespread impacts in the southwestern portions of the state. The ice storm knocked out power for many in Wayne County, which took close to two weeks in spots to restore.

High water in Mannington – February 28th (Credit: Mary Smith)

The month ended with the widespread heavy rain on the last day of the month. Minor flooding was reported on Sunday across much of the viewing area, including flooded roads in Mannington and Morgantown.