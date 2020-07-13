Another heat wave arrives this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After areas across north-central West Virginia saw their longest heat wave since 2012 to start the month of July, another round of 90 degree temperatures is on the way.

High temperatures to start the week will be right around average before 90 degree temps return heading into Wednesday. This is thanks to an upper level ridge of high pressure that will build to our south. Accompanying the hot temperatures will be humid conditions as dew points will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. This will mean that heat advisories are possible heading into the later portions of this week and into the weekend.

There doesn’t appear to be an end in sight to the hot temperatures past this weekend. The Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 Day and 8-14 Day Temperature Outlooks have much of the region set up to have above average temperatures for this time of the year.





Average highs for mid July are already the warmest of the year, into the low-to-mid 80s for many locations, but we forecasting temperatures to exceed that for the next week and beyond.

Make sure to be following our heat safety tips as we head into this next prolonged hot pattern! Stay hydrated and check on friends and loved ones who may not have adequate air conditioning.

Stay safe and as always, stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team for updates on the conditions!