CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After some of north central West Virginia saw plenty of damage from severe weather Sunday, another shot of severe storms is on the way for Tuesday.

The majority of north central West Virginia has the potential to see an isolated tornado, large hail, and damaging wind gusts Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Severe weather threat Tuesday afternoon and evening (WBOY)

Areas to the north of Route 50 and west of I-79 are under a Level 2 risk for scattered severe thunderstorms whereas the majority of the region is under a Level 1 risk for isolated severe thunderstorms.

The greatest threats for the severe weather are from damaging wind gusts greater than 57 MPH as well as minor flood potential.

Severe weather threats Tuesday (WBOY)

Property damage and power outages are possible from the wind, flooding, as well as the possibility for hail and an isolated tornado.

The strongest storms are likely to be in the late afternoon and early-to-middle of the evening.

Severe thunderstorm timing Tuesday (WBOY)

However, how severe the storms get Tuesday depends on how much sunshine comes out tomorrow. The more sunshine – the more energy and spark for severe thunderstorms. Less sunshine means that the storms won’t be as severe.

