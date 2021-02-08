Another wintry week ahead with rain/snow mix, then snow

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a beautiful start to the first full week of February, north-central West Virginia will see an active few days with a rain/snow mix, followed by some measurable snow to finish off the workweek.

Moisture from this system in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois will be riding this stationary front over the next couple of days.

As the snow showers move into the region late Monday night, the front will push through the Mountain State and warm temperatures at the surface.

This will make the less than an inch of snow changeover to sleet, rain and freezing rain starting at or just before sunrise.

This mix of snow, rain, and sleet will continue into the afternoon and fade out after sunset.

A tenth-of-an-inch or more of sleet and freezing rain is possible across the region with an inch of snow melting as the rain and freezing rain comes down Tuesday.

This will bring slick spots and hazardous travel among many roads in our area, including Interstates 68, 77, and 79, as well as Routes 219, 7, and 50.

The active streak of weather will continue late Wednesday with incoming snow for what could be a messy Wednesday evening commute.

The snow will continue into Thursday with measurable snow possible across the region, even lasting into Friday.

Pockets of heavy snow are possible in the high peaks of Randolph, Tucker, and Pocahontas counties with more south of Route 33 in Upshur, Lewis, Webster, Braxton, and Gilmer counties late Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday morning.

