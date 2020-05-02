April brought soggy and cooler conditions for north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It was a cool and rainy month of April compared to the average for north-central West Virginia.

Rainfall totals in Elkins, Clarksburg, and Morgantown during April 2020 compared to the average rainfall in April

All three climate locations in the region had top 10 wettest Aprils on record, led by Elkins which received 6.56 inches of rain marking the most since 2015 and 8th wettest on record. Clarksburg wasn’t far behind with a total of 5.90 inches of rain, making April the 6th wettest on record. Morgantown finished the month of April with 5.52 inches of rain which exactly 2 inches more than the average of 3.52 inches, making it the 10th wettest April on record.

Rainfall totals at Clarksburg Benedum Airport during April 2020

Temperatures were also well below average across the region. Morgantown had an average temperature of 49.4°F in April, which is over 3° below their monthly average. In Elkins and Clarksburg, temperatures were also below the monthly average. Elkins had an average temperature of 47.7°F, an even 2° below the average. Clarksburg was the “warmest” location of the three with an average temperature of 51.7°F which is around a full degree below the average.

Temperatures at Clarksburg Benedum Airport during April 2020

The cool and wet trend really picked up towards the end of the month. Each location received at least a trace of rainfall for the final eight days of April. Temperatures were below average as well with six of those eight days at or below the average high.





Looking ahead to the month of May, temperatures look to remain below average through the middle of the month. Though conditions will start off on the wetter side, the middle of the month could bring drier weather according to the latest 8-14 precipitation outlook done by the Climate Prediction Center.

As always, stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team for updates.