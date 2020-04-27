April showers and storms continue to wrap up the month

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. – After a rainy weekend, more of the wet stuff is on the way throughout north-central West Virginia; this is especially true for the last Tuesday of the month of April.

Clouds will increase overnight with showers beginning Tuesday morning with some embedded downpours.

Showers will linger throughout our afternoon and evening.

Round two is on the way for our Wednesday, starting with a few showers in the morning.

We will then see a break in the action with some sunshine and warm air flowing in from the south and southwest. This will give us a chance for thunderstorms to develop along a cold front in the afternoon for the lowlands.

This will bring a chance of heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and even some flooding on already saturated ground. The flooding is possible in low-lying areas, areas with poor drainage, as well as near creeks, streams, and rivers.

This will move into the mountains by the evening.

By the time we reach Wednesday night, up to an inch of additional rain will come down throughout the lowlands and foothills.

Up to an additional one to two inches of rainfall are possible for the higher elevations, especially above 2,500 feet in elevation.

This will be in addition to the above-average rainfall that we have already seen in April thus far.

Rain gauges have measured greater than 1.5 inches above average rainfall in Clarksburg, greater than two inches above average in Elkins, and greater than one inch above average rainfall in Morgantown.

The soggy trend of rainy weather then continues through the majority of the next seven days as we enter the month of May.

A chance of rain will continue on Friday with areas of snow in the mountains thanks to colder air.

More shower chances are with us Sunday and Monday, in addition to the rest of the next week.

We have a 40% chance of above-average precipitation from May 5-11.

As trends turn cooler, we are looking at below-average temperatures, once again, during that time period.

This could even give us a chance of snow in the high peaks during the first half of May.

Stay tuned to the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates.