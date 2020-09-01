August continues wet streak in Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Wet weather has continued across north-central West Virginia with above-average rainfall for some, and slightly below-average rainfall for others.

Morgantown and Clarksburg saw a departure from normal rainfall totals during the eighth month of 2020.

Average Rainfall in August vs. Rainfall in August 2020. Courtesy: NWS Charleston and NWS Pittsburgh

Clarksburg saw nearly 3.5 inches of rain this past month, slightly below the average of 3.66 inches. Morgantown was significantly below-average in terms of rainfall with only 2.52 inches of rain in August 2020 – over an inch below normal!

Elkins was significantly above its average rainfall of 3.84 inches of rain.

Top 10 wettest Augusts on record in Elkins. Courtesy: NWS Charleston

The seat of Randolph County saw 8.32 inches of rainfall in August 2020. This makes it the fifth-wettest August of all-time. It still was far from the wettest August of all time which was set back in 1911 with nearly 10.5 inches of rain.

Rainfall is still above average for the year here in north-central West Virginia.

Key weather tidbits for August 2020 in Clarksburg. Courtesy: NWS Charleston

The rain gauge at North-Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport (where the official weather observations for Clarksburg are taken) has measured 35.83 inches of rain since the start of 2020. The reading is 3.56 inches above average.

Other fun weather facts for August 2020 – The warmest high temperature of the month was set on August 12 with a high of 92 degrees. The coldest low temperature was set on the morning of August 20 with a reading of 52 degrees.

Stick to the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 and 12News apps as well as on wboy.com/weather.