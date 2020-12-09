Aurora could light up West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – There is a chance the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) illuminate the skies over portions of the Mountain State through the end of the week.

Photo from Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

A strong solar flare erupted Monday, accelerating the normal stream of charged particles that comes from the Sun to Earth. The normal stream of charged particles forms the Aurora Borealis that usually sticks to the article circle. The enhanced stream thanks to the strong solar flare will force the lights further south from the North Pole.

West Virginia is on the edge of the forecasted area that could see the Northern Lights tonight through Friday. Your best bet to see the lights would be to get far away from city lights, along with getting to higher and darker spots. We have seen a steady blanket of clouds over the past few days but have finally started to see a break in those clouds Wednesday.

Due to a possible clearing in the clouds Thursday night along with the heightened charge of particles, Thursday night through early Friday morning could be the best time to catch a glimpse of the lights. The peak viewing for the Northern Lights is from 10 p.m. through 1 a.m because that is when we will see the greatest amount of geomagnetic activity.

If you happen to spot the lights, please send your photos or videos to weather@wboy.com.