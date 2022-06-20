CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Things are heating up across north central West Virginia over the next several days.

It seems fitting that the first day of Summer is Tuesday because a big-warm up is in store.

Temperature Trend (WBOY)

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will peak in the lower 90s with another chance of extreme heat and humidity Saturday and Sunday.

It will feel even warmer than that when you add in the humidity.



Heat index and dew point forecast (WBOY)

With dew points in the 60s and lower 70s, it could feel near 100 degrees in some spots this week–that includes Wednesday in Clarksburg.

This trend looks to continue as we wrap up the month with more warmth and humidity.

June 26-30 Temperature Outlook (WBOY)

According to the Climate Prediction Center, all of West Virginia has the potential to see above-average temperatures for the majority of the time through the end of the month of June.

