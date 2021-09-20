Big cooldown coming as Autumn starts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Much cooler weather is moving into north-central West Virginia over the next several days.

It seems fitting that temperatures are cooling as the Autumn season begins Wednesday afternoon at 3:21 p.m.

Why is this happening?

Rainy conditions are moving into the Mountain State.

Isolated showers will be with us starting Monday afternoon and will start to cool down Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain acts as a cooling process within the upper levels of the atmosphere down to us at the surface.

With consecutive cold fronts bringing a powerful column of chilly air to the Mountain State, below-average temperatures are pushing through to the latter half of the week.

The coldest surge of air will be the cold front from Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring high temperatures in the 60s on Thursday and will be even brisker as you go up into the higher elevations.

Temperatures will be below-average from Wednesday through Sunday in north-central West Virginia. Make sure to get the apple cider and pumpkin goodies ready to go!

