Brushfires cause haze in the Mountain State Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The spell of dry days we have seen as of late has sparked several brushfires across north-central West Virginia.

There are confirmed reports of brushfires in western Monongalia County as well as in southwestern Wetzel County. There are also unconfirmed reports of brushfires in Lewis, Barbour, and Upshur counties as a thin layer of smoke blankets the atmosphere.

Elevated fire risk occurs due to three main ingredients:

Low humidity has been occurring for days now here in north-central West Virginia thanks to a dry air mass over the Mountain State.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, relative humidity was under 25 percent.

This is caused by a lack of moisture in the atmosphere as dewpoints were in the teens and 20s.



Temperatures and dewpoints as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

To compare, temperatures were in the 60s and 70s at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; this creates bone-dry conditions and plenty of fuel to light brushfires thanks to the lack of moisture and low humidity.

The third ingredient is breezy wind gusts. The wind acts as a spark as it causes friction over the dry soil.

Wind gusts as of 5:30 p.m. were anywhere from 10-25 miles-per-hour.

Haze from the brushfires were visible on the StormTracker 12 WeatherEye in Clarksburg Wednesday evening.

A milky haze was also visible in Fairmont on the Premier Body Works WeatherEye.

Courtesy: West Virginia Division of Forestry

The northern half of West Virginia is mostly under a Moderate Fire Risk as of Tuesday’s report.

Stay with 12News with the latest as we receive more information.