Bye, bye, Autumn: Winter starts Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Say so long to Fall, as Winter begins Tuesday morning at 10:59 a.m.

On the Winter Solstice, there are a few things occurring within the Mountain State.

Firstly, Tuesday will be the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

In Clarksburg, there will be nine hours and 24 minutes of daylight; as we head into the next several months, north-central West Virginia will gain over five hours of daylight as we head into the Summer.

#WinterSolstice will occur on Tuesday at 9:59 AM CST, marking beginning of astronomical Winter. Tue will be shortest day of 2021, so days will start getting longer on Wed! Between Winter Solstice & 2022 Summer Solstice on June 21st, we'll add over 6 hrs of daylength! #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/o5lBaQTkNF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 20, 2021

Secondly, due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis of rotation as it orbits the sun, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the sun and the Southern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun.

In the Southern Hemisphere, their Summer is our Winter. The sun shines directly on the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere.

