Clarksburg, Elkins each experience warmest July on record

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The numbers from the month of July are in and Clarksburg and Elkins EACH recorded their hottest July temperatures on record.

Clarksburg’s average temperature for the month of July was 78.7 degrees, over a full degree warmer than the previous record set back in 1934. The city of Elkins averaged a temperature of 74.4 degrees for the month of July, topping the previous record of 72.2 degrees set back in 2012. Those average temperatures also make July 2020 the warmest month on record in Clarksburg and Elkins.

Morgantown also recorded its fourth warmest July on record with an average temperature of 77.9 degrees. That mark puts July 2020 as the warmest month for Morgantown since July of 1934.

The month of July started out with the longest heatwave experienced across north-central West Virginia since following the infamous “2012 Derecho” in July of 2012. Morgantown had 8 straight days of 90 degree temperatures from July 2nd through July 10th and finished the month with the second most 90 degree high temperatures on record.

Each of the regions three climate locations (Clarksburg, Elkins, and Morgantown) only recorded one high temperature below average for the entire month of July.

The city of Elkins also experienced its longest 80 degree streak on record of 35 days during the month of July. The streak started on June 26th and lasted through July 30th. This streak of 35 days was five days longer than the previous longest streak of 30 days in 1993.

The month of July will go in the record books for several locations across the state as one the warmest stretches on the last 100 years.