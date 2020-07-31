Close to 4 inches of rain causes flash flooding concerns across north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Torrential downpours dumped over 3 inches of rain for several spots across the region Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

A stalled frontal boundary draped across North-Central West Virginia became a breeding ground for strong torrential downpours on Thursday. Flash flood warning quickly began to be issued in southwestern portions of the shortly after the rain started early yesterday afternoon.

It did not take long until the heavy rain worked its way into the region. Gilmer and Braxton Counties were to of the harder hit areas from the rain. Just two miles south of Glenville, 3.98 inches of rain was measured via Integrated Flood Observing and Warning System (IFLOWS) by the Charleston National Weather Service office. Less than two miles east of Burnsville in Braxton County, 3.95 inches of rain was reported as well.

Braxton and Gilmer county were not a lone in receiving heavy rain. Just east of Buckhannon along Buckhannon Mountain Road and Bridge Run Road, properties received damage from the rising waters of local creeks and streams early Thursday evening.

Rusty Herndon (Bridge Run Rd – Upshur)

Early Thursday night brought a break in the rain for a short time period before more torroential downpours moved back into the region early Friday morning. The same areas in Braxton and Gilmer counties were put under another Flash Flood Warning that lasted until 8:45 AM.

Overall, several locations received over two inches of rain. Here is a list of the Top 12 rainfall reports across north-central West Virginia:

Here is a list of the top rainfall reports for counties across north-central West Virginia:

Barbour: Azzen Run – 2.05″

Braxton: Burnsville (1.6 mi. E) – 3.95″

Doddridge: West Union (2.9 mi. SE) – 2.26″

Gilmer: Glenville (2.2 mi. S) – 3.98″

Harrison: Clarksburg (1.4 mi. SW) – 2.15″

Lewis: Bee Knob – 2.81″

Randolph: Pumpkintown – 3.07″

Ritchie: Rock Run – 2.17″

Taylor: Tygart Lake Dam – 0.51″

Tucker: Canaan Valley – 1.79″

Upshur: Heaton Ridge – 3.35″

Webster: Holly River State Park (4.0 mi. SW) – 2.39″

For a full list from the Charleston National Weather Service visit: https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=rlx&issuedby=RLX&product=PNS