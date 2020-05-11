Cold streak about to snap

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It has been a chilly start to the week across north-central West Virginia with temperatures being below the average by at least 20 degrees.

Monday felt more like the beginning of March rather than the middle of May with highs in the middle-to-upper 40s.

Clarksburg broke its record low maximum temperature for May 11th with a high temperature of 48 degrees. A record low maximum temperature means that it was the coldest high temperature seen on a specific day. The old record in Clarksburg on May 11th of 50 degrees was set back in 1989.

Elkins and Morgantown tied its previous daily record low maximum temperatures for May 11th with highs of 45 degrees and 46 degrees, respectively.

The previous records were set, like Clarksburg’s was, back in 1989.

These cold temperatures are not going to last for long, however. A big warm-up is on the way as temperatures look to soar thanks to moisture and heat streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday look to be warmer, but still below average in the 50s and 60s.

We’ll see seasonal, albeit, much warmer than we are used to on Thursday.

Even warmer temperatures are expected Friday and the weekend with above-average high temperatures in the 80s.

There is a catch to all of this warm and nice weather, though. The big warm-up will likely bring chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon Thursday into the weekend so make sure to keep your eye to the sky.

Stay with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates!