Cold wind chills and mountain snow on the way early Monday morning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first chance of measurable snowfall for areas in the mountain counties and wind chills in the teens for the lowlands on the way early Monday morning.

While areas in the lowlands will only see snow flurries to a dusting, areas in the higher elevations in the mountains could see 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts possible on the ridge tops.

This has caused area National Weather Service offices to issue the first Winter Weather Advisories of the season. Garrett (MD), northwest Pocahontas, eastern Preston, northeast Randolph, Tucker, and eastern Webster counties could see 2-4″ of snow that will cause slick road conditions.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for several of these same locations. These wind gusts along with the snow showers will greatly reduce visibility. Early Monday morning travel conditions could be treacherous in the mountain regions.

These gusty winds and cold temperatures will drop wind chill values into the teens for the lowlands and into the single digits, possibly below zero for the mountains Monday morning. Be sure to be bundled up when heading out the door on Monday.

