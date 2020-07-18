Comet Neowise dazzles the night sky

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Make sure to look up here in north-central West Virginia.

Comet Neowise is still in the view across the Mountain State and this weekend will see great weather to see it.

Comet Neowise as seen from Bear Rocks in Dolly Sods on the evening of July 10, 2020. Picture: Dave Johnston

To see the comet, look to the northwest sky in the evenings after sunset through the 23rd day of July. Look below the Big Dipper.

Mainly clear skies are in the forecast Friday and Saturday nights in West Virginia giving stargazers a great view to see the astronomical wonder with the help of binoculars or a small telescope.

