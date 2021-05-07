Cool and wet start to May changes course

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – April showers apparently has meant May showers and flooding for the first week of the fifth month of the year.

Wetter to drier

North-central West Virginia has seen above-average precipitation at its three major climate sites in Morgantown, Elkins, and Clarksburg.

The average rainfall for May 1-7 vs. observed rainfall for May 1-7

Clarksburg and Morgantown saw more than double of its average rainfall for the first week of the year.

Some spots in north-central West Virginia saw over three inches of rain, scattered across the lowlands, foothills, and mountains.

As we head into the next 8-to-14 days, rainy days will get more sparse and drier weather will come into play.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, rainfall looks to be below-average and drier as we head toward the middle and the end of May.

Cooler to warmer

Temperatures continue to be below the current average high temperatures in the lower-to-middle 70s.

Highs in the 50s are going to be finishing up in north-central West Virginia Saturday.

Temperatures will be rising up into the 60s from Mother’s Day into the rest of the workweek.

Things are going to heat up as we head toward the middle and end of the month.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures look to be at or above-average into the 70s, and possibly, 80s as we get closer to Memorial Day.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com!